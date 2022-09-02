Agro-economist Dr Sukhpal Singh to head Punjab farmers’ commission

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

The Punjab Government today appointed chairmen of nine boards and corporations. Several AAP loyalists have been rewarded in the second list of chairmen announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday evening.

Eminent agro-economist Dr Sukhpal Singh, who has done work on tracking farmer indebtedness-related suicides, has been made chairman of the Punjab State Farmers’ Commission. He has done 20 research projects on depeasantisation, rural suicides, rural education, rural marketing and farm reforms. His role as chairman of the commission will be pivotal in steering the agrarian economy of the state to a higher level, while keeping in mind the humane approach to changing agriculture.

Happy to work for farmers: Dr Sukhpal Dr Sukhpal Singh, Principal Economist (Agricultural Marketing), PAU, has done tremendous work on tracking farmer indebtedness and suicides. “I am happy at my appointment as I have been given a chance to work for the welfare of the farmers, who are the backbone of the country,” he said.

The ICRA Netherlands had bestowed German Fellowship Award on him. He also got state award, best book award by PAU, Anamitra Saha Award by ISAE and Dr MS Randhawa Award

For all other eight boards and corporations, party old-timers have been adjusted. Dr Amandeep Mohie, who is Lok Sabha in-charge for the Ludhiana seat, and had even contested the Dakha byelection, has been made chairman of Markfed. Baldev Singh Miadian, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from Raja Sansi, has been posted as Pungrain chairman. Mangal Singh, also an old AAP supporter from Ludhiana, is new chairman of Punjab Agri Export Corporation.

AAP youth leader from Mohali, Goldy Kharar has been appointed as chairman of the Punjab Youth Development Board. Shaminder Kinda, secretary of the party, has been appointed chairman of Punjab Agro Industry Corporation. Jagdeep Singh Sandhu has been posted as chairman of Punjab Agro Foodgrain Corporation, and Navjot Jarg has been made chairman of Forest Development Corporation.

Dalbir Singh Dhillon, AAP leader from CM Mann’s constituency of Dhuri, has been appointed chairman of Punjab Small Scale Industries Corporation.

