AGTF nabs 4 gangsters from Rajpura

Chandigarh, May 14

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested four gangsters today.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said those nabbed were associated with Iqbalpreet Singh, alias Buchi, who operates from abroad.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurwinder Singh, alias Shera, Ranjit Singh, alias Sonu, Jagjit Singh, alias Jashan, and Gurpreet Singh. Cops recovered three pistols along with 13 cartridges from them and impounded an SUV.

The DGP said acting on a tip-off, the AGTF teams under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban laid a naka at Liberty Chowk in Rajpura.

The teams headed by AIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and AIG Sandeep Goel and led by DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar managed to arrest them as they were travelling in their SUV, he said.

Sources confirmed that Buchi was in touch with deceased terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and is also a close associate of Ramandeep Bagga, alias Canadian, who was a main shooter in seven targeted killings that took place from 2016 to 2017.

While Buchi is facing 11 cases pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, UAPA and Arms Act, Bagga is lodged in the Tihar Jail.

