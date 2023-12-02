Ahead of civic body poll, govt makes new appointments to corps, boards

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today appointed Harpal Singh as a member of the Punjab State Farmers and Farm Workers’ Commission. This is one of the many appointments made by Mann to the 31 Boards and Corporations in the state today.

Party sources say leaders from different parts of the state have been chosen as the new appointees to empower them before the urban and rural local body elections and the General elections next year, so that they can help the party garner more votes.

An effort has been made to give representation to prominent leaders from all sections of the society, and also to politically “adjust” many leaders who had switched loyalties from other parties to AAP.

Other prominent appointments included Gunjan Chadha, Anil Mahajan, Satbir Bakshiwal and Naresh Pathak, the directors of various housing and urban development authorities and the Punjab Urban Development Authority. The Punjab Wakf Board has also got four new members – Mohammad Owais, Dr Anwar, Abdul Kadir and Bahadur Khan.

#Bhagwant Mann