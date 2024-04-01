Ahead of closure for clean-up, dirty water flows into Gang Canal

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, March 31

A few hours before the start of the 20-day annual closure, black water laden with chemicals was today found flowing into the Gang Canal. Pipe supply for the Fazilka water works is also drawn from this canal near Khuikhera village.

Kisan Sangharsh Samiti members said that a 20-day closure is being imposed from tonight to repair the main branch of the Gang Canal that supplies water to Sriganganagar and other districts. Due to the closure, the discharge of water in the canal is decreasing. The black water is not fit for irrigation and drinking at all. In view of the closure, water is being stored in water works tanks by the Public Health Department in Sriganganagar district. The filter system of water works has usually been in poor condition. Now, impure water will be supplied to the people.

BJP senior leader Advocate Rajat Swami visited the headworks located on Abohar-Sriganganagar border and took stock of the water inflow. He informed the higher officials of the Irrigation Department and Water Supply Department about the matter and demanded to start the treatment plant as soon as possible for a permanent solution to this dirty water.

Swami said he has sent a video to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleging that due to the action of the Punjab government, people of 10 districts of Rajasthan are being forced to drink contaminated water from Punjab through Gang Canal and the Indira Gandhi Canal Project.

The BJP leader immediately sent a video to Public Health Department’s Superintending Engineer (SE) Ashish Gupta and Water Resources Department’s SE Dheeraj Chawla and demanded action. On this, SE Gupta has immediately given instructions to XEN Mohan Arora to arrange lab tests of the water before storage.

PUNJAB GOVT BLAMED

BJP senior leader Rajat Swami said he had sent a video to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann alleging that due to the action of the Punjab Government, people of 10 districts of Rajasthan were being forced to drink contaminated water from Punjab through Gang Canal and the Indira Gandhi Canal Project. He also sent the video to Public Health Department’s Superintending Engineer Ashish Gupta and Water Resources Department’s SE Dheeraj Chawla, demanding action.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar #Fazilka