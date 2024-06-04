 Ahead of counting, all parties claim edge : The Tribune India

AAP Cabinet rejig likely over outcome

With AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal back in jail, the spotlight would be on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann when the results are declared. file



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 3

Banking on the delivery of its pre-poll promises made in the run up to the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, its anti-corruption stance and the remaining two and a half years term in office, the Aam Aadmi Party expects to win the highest number of Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded General Elections. After the declaration of the results, there is a likelihood of a reshuffle in the state Cabinet.

Stakes high for 5 ministers, 3 legislators

  • The ruling AAP has fielded five ministers, three of its MLAs and three political turncoats in constituencies where they did not have a tall leader
  • In case of a win by any minister, or, for that matter, a defeat of any of the ministers in fray, there will be a visible impact on the Cabinet and their respetive roles

Though several AAP leaders and pollsters see ‘mission 13-0’ of the ruling party as “unrealistic”, they are confident of winning between five to seven Lok Sabha seats. In a multi-cornered contest and amidst perceived Hindu and Dalit vote consolidation, a clean sweep by any party is unlikely, say party leaders.

The election being a litmus test for the ruling party in Punjab, political circles are already abuzz with the talk of an “overhauling” of the Cabinet. If the party is unable to retain 50 per cent of the 13 Lok Sabha seats, a major course correction is expected in the AAP government, which could include some new faces in the Cabinet.

Punjab’s ruling party has fielded five ministers, three MLAs and three political turncoats in constituencies where they did not have a tall leader, besides two first-timers. The victory or defeat of a minister is bound to have an impact on his position in the Cabinet. Since the choice of party candidates as well as poll strategy was largely that of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the results will also be a litmus test of his governance model.

The results will also have a direct impact on the rural and urban civic polls that are expected this year. A respectable win on Tuesday would strengthen the party and help it expand its grassroots cadre base for the rural and urban civic polls. A poor show can demoralise party leaders and workers, thus adversely hitting their chances in the civic polls and Vidhan Sabha bypolls, necessitated in case any of the 12 MLAs in fray from all parties win on Tuesday . “AAP came to power with a thumping majority of 92 MLAs, just two years ago. If the win in the General Election is “not respectable” it would be indicative of the party yielding political space to the Opposition parties,” said a senior party leader, requesting anonymity.

