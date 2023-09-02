Ahead of Janmashtami, attempt to disrupt peace

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, September 1

Tension prevailed here last night when some miscreants disfigured some posters put up by a religious organisation exhorting residents to join the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations slated to be held on September 6.

The Sanatan Chetna Manch-led by an office-bearer, Anu Gandotra, had put up nearly 100 flex boards across the city. AAP leader Raman Bahl, who is Chairman of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation, and DIG (Border) Narender Bhargav had been invited as the chief guests.

Late last night, around 200 people surrounded the City Police station after news spread that Municipal Committee (MC) employees had torn the posters. Chetna Manch office-bearers, including Jugal Kishore, claimed that the hoardings had been brought down allegedly at the behest of the MC president.

Tension was thick in the air when Raman Bahl reached the police station with his supporters and asked the protesters to maintain calm. Simultaneously, he also requested the police to expedite the investigation in the case and arrest the miscreants.

With more people joining the demonstrators at the police station, cops registered an FIR for hurting religious sentiments against three persons, including Harish Kumar and Gaurav, both employees of the MC, and an unnamed person.

The sections invoked in the FIR are 295-A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any community), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 IPC (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

