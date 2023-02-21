Ahead of Lok Sabha bypoll, Warring calls on party veterans in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 20

To seek feedback regarding the party’s performance in the city and their opinion as to who should be the candidate for the Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday called upon party veterans from the region.

Warring met ex-Jalandhar MP and ex-PPCC chief Mahinder Singh Kaypee, ex-Puducherry Governor Iqbal Singh, ex-ministers Amarjit S Samra and Avtar Henry and AICC leader Tajinder Singh Bittu at their places along with DCC president Rajinder Beri and other party leaders.

The party is learnt to be seeking opinion on whether it should rope in deceased MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur as the candidate. The name of ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi and several local Dalit leaders too has been doing the rounds. Most veterans have reportedly told Warring that it would be more advisable to have Karamjit Kaur as the candidate.

