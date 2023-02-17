Ahead of Mahashivratri, 60 leave for Katas Raj temples

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 16

Around 60 members crossed over to Pakistan on a six-day pilgrimage to celebrate Mahashivratri at Shree Katas Raj temples under the banner of the Kendriya Sanatan Dharam Sabha through the Attari-Wagah border today.

21 visa papers rejected We had submitted applications of 135 devotees to the Pak authorities, but only 114 visas were granted. Most among them could not join us as they belong to far-off places and got visa confirmation very late. —Tarlok Chand, Jatha leader

Resentment prevailed among the devotees against the Pakistan authorities for being tough on granting visas. Some were left disappointed as they were either denied visa or had to skip the trip due to late intimation.

Some pilgrims from far-off places like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan had to cancel their train bookings and arranged costly flights to join the jatha members to depart from Amritsar.

Some pilgrims reached Durgiana Mandir a day prior to their departure for pilgrimage to Pakistan. Some later joined them at the Attari border directly.

Durgiana Mandir Committee president Luxmi Kanta Chawla said it was pity that in a country with a population of 140 crore, the Hindu jatha’s strength would be in hundreds.

“The pilgrimage is planned with the recommendation of the Centre. I request the government that the Hindu religious tour should comprise at least 1,000 devotees. Also, it should also be ensured that the Pakistan government should make adequate arrangements for the stay and food for the pilgrims,” she said.

Tarlok Chand, who has been to Hindu shrines in Pakistan frequently and leads the jatha, appealed to the Pakistan High Commission to be liberalised in granting visas. “We had submitted applications for 135 devotees to the Pakistan authorities, but only 114 visas were granted. Most among them could not join us as they belong to far-off places and got late visa confirmation”, he said.

Meanwhile, the pilgrims will have their night stay at Lahore. The next day, they will leave for the temples in Chakwal and have a day’s halt after paying obeisance.