Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Congress leader Navjot Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday met Congress leader Navjot Sidhu here. The meeting lasted for 40 minutes.

The cricketer-turned-politician had on Sunday tweeted: “Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5.15 pm in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy… Punjab’s resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort….”

Meanwhile, ahead of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s meeting with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, state minister Laljit Bhullar slammed Sidhu and his party for not having one stand.

He was reacting to reports that some Congress leaders were claiming that CM Mann had invited Sidhu to meet him, while some others were saying that the former PPCC chief was, for the past one month, seeking time to meet the CM. “Some others are claiming that the Governor had written a letter after which Sidhu’s meeting with the CM was fixed,” Bhullar said.