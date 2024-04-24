Ahead of poll, 128 boxes of beer, 10 of liquor seized by Fazilka police

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, April 23

Fazilka police claimed to have recovered 128 boxes of beer and 10 boxes of english liquor which were bought from other areas to be sold illegally here.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a pick-up van and a car between the area of Mahmu Joyia and Peer Muhammad villages, on Fazilka- Ferozepur road and recovered 128 boxes of beer and 10 boxes of english liquor.

According to official sources, accused Sunil Kumar, a resident of Panje Ke Uttar village, Sameer Chauhan, a native of neighbouring country Nepal and presently residing in Panje Ke Uttar, and Raghubir Singh, a resident of Makhu area of Ferozepur district have been booked in this regard under various relevant sections of the Excise Act.

The Fazilka police said that the arrested accused bought the beer and liquor from some other areas. They bought it without valid bills and permit for selling it on cheaper prices in this area ahead of Lok Sabha election to be held on June 1.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fazilka