Ahead of poll, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann promises cheaper power to industries

Hoshiarpur, March 12
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said with active participation of traders and industrialists in the “Sarkar Vyapaar Milni”, economic growth of the state would touch new heights.
Mann lays stone of Sonalika unit in Hoshiarpur
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone of the Sonalika Group’s state-of-the-art facility at Hoshiarpur, exclusively dedicated to the assembly of an additional one lakh tractors annually for exports. The project entails a total investment of Rs 1,000 crore. Mann unveiled the group’s high-pressure foundry plant. Representing an investment of over Rs 300 crore, this cutting-edge facility, named Dras, stands as the largest casting plant in North India. Dr Amrit Sagar Mittal, vice-chairman of the Sonalika Group, expressed gratitude for the government’s support, particularly through its single-window channel for facilitating the establishment of new projects in Punjab.
The CM said the state government had made major reforms in the power sector and industrialists would also also get cheap electricity.
The CM also announced to release Rs 2.5 crore to the Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation for construction of a state-of-the-art fire station.
He said the existing fire station on Railway Road would be converted into a cow shed and used for parking vehicles.
Mann said the industrial area had been handed over to the PSIEC and tenders for development works would be issued soon.
Gopi Chand Kapoor, chief, Vyapaar Mandal, thanked the CM for taking steps to ensure welfare of traders and industrialists.
Hoshiarpur Industrial Area President Sanjeev Singla raised the issue of development of the industrial area. The Chief Minister saidt this industrial area had been handed over to the PSIEC and development work would be started soon with a sum of Rs 1 crore. He said tenders would be issued for these works in the coming days and exemplary development of this area would be ensured.
