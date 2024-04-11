Malerkotla: Ahead of polls, security beefed up at religious, social events

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 10

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the administration is leaving no stone unturned in making security arrangements at and around the premises of religious and social functions.

The endeavour has turned out to be an uphill task for the executors of security plans as the religious and social functions are attracting an unexpectedly higher number of participants as office-bearers and activists of various wings of political parties don’t want to miss any opportunity to woo voters before the elections.

Those attending the functions include MPs, legislators, chiefs of local bodies and leaders of various political parties, besides probable candidates and their supporters. However, the imposition of the model code of conduct has freed SHOs and beat officers of making courtesy during visits of most of the VIPs.

The region — inhabited by a substantial population of Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims and Christians — has been witnessing religious functions, including Iftar parties, jagrans, and community prayers during the ensuing festival season. While Eid will be celebrated on Thursday, the onset of Navratri is expected to draw massive gatherings in jagrans. Easter had seen gatherings, too, while Baisakhi is expected to be celebrated with people gathering in larger numbers.

Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur claimed that adequate and proactive measures have been made keeping in view the LS elections and festival season. Extra forces are deployed at all gatherings, including religious ones, which are being organised with permission from the administration.

“We have intensified the security arrangements at all strategic locations with intent to boost morale of the public and discourage anti-social elements, including drug peddlers and miscreants,” the SSP said. She added that night domination, combing operations, patrolling and special nakas were being undertaken under the supervision of senior district level functionaries, including her.

The SSP said all 14 entry points of the district were being watched by joint teams of the district police and Central Armed Police Force personnel, besides 10 routine nakas at various places. Nine proclaimed offenders had also been arrested after the imposition of the model code of conduct, she said.

#Lok Sabha #Malerkotla