Ahead of results, leaders make a beeline for astrologers

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, March 1

Candidates of almost all political parties are engaged in the number game of votes following which the demand to consult astrologers has reached an all-time high.

Election phenomenon Indians are avid believers in astrology and superstition, and politicians are no exception. In almost every election, the demand for astrologers goes up exponentially. Samrendra Sharma, Educationist

Both the politicians and the astrologers are working in a clandestine manner. “Secrecy is the name of the game. I will never tell you the name of my astrologer nor will he reveal my name,” revealed a politician.

Some have already paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine while others are in the process of packing their bags to seek blessings at different shrines.

There are also some candidates who have asked their astrologers to be present at their houses at a particular time in the wee hours of March 10, just hours before the EVMs will decide their destinies.

Pathankot-based astrologer Mithilesh Shastri confirmed that many leaders got in touch with him once the last vote was polled in their respective Assembly seats. This was corroborated by Dr Samrendra Sharma, a Pathankot-based educationist, who has worked with top BJP leaders in the past. For many politicians he is the conduit to get in touch with a top astrologer.

“Indians are avid believers in astrology and superstition, and politicians are no exception. This is a phenomenon not solely linked to the recently held elections. In almost every election, the demand for astrologers and seers goes up exponentially,” said Samrendra.

In Gurdaspur district, which is home to seven Assembly seats, Vijay Sharma is the go-to man.

Sharma is not keen on making public the names of politicians who have visited him but says, “A lot many have made their way to my home to discuss how numbers can help them cross the rubicon.”

An astrologer revealed how he received one such request from a candidate who was born during an eclipse. “Persons born in an eclipse often lead a chaotic life. I doubt if he can win because there is disorder all around him. Even his campaign was conducted in a disorganised manner,” he said.

There are leaders who are seeking divine intervention by throwing coins into the Upper Bari Doab Canal which criss-crosses the area.