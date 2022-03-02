Ahead of results, leaders make a beeline for astrologers

Ahead of results, leaders make a beeline for astrologers

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, March 1

Candidates of almost all political parties are engaged in the number game of votes following which the demand to consult astrologers has reached an all-time high.

Election phenomenon

Indians are avid believers in astrology and superstition, and politicians are no exception. In almost every election, the demand for astrologers goes up exponentially. Samrendra Sharma, Educationist

Both the politicians and the astrologers are working in a clandestine manner. “Secrecy is the name of the game. I will never tell you the name of my astrologer nor will he reveal my name,” revealed a politician.

Some have already paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine while others are in the process of packing their bags to seek blessings at different shrines.

There are also some candidates who have asked their astrologers to be present at their houses at a particular time in the wee hours of March 10, just hours before the EVMs will decide their destinies.

Pathankot-based astrologer Mithilesh Shastri confirmed that many leaders got in touch with him once the last vote was polled in their respective Assembly seats. This was corroborated by Dr Samrendra Sharma, a Pathankot-based educationist, who has worked with top BJP leaders in the past. For many politicians he is the conduit to get in touch with a top astrologer.

“Indians are avid believers in astrology and superstition, and politicians are no exception. This is a phenomenon not solely linked to the recently held elections. In almost every election, the demand for astrologers and seers goes up exponentially,” said Samrendra.

In Gurdaspur district, which is home to seven Assembly seats, Vijay Sharma is the go-to man.

Sharma is not keen on making public the names of politicians who have visited him but says, “A lot many have made their way to my home to discuss how numbers can help them cross the rubicon.”

An astrologer revealed how he received one such request from a candidate who was born during an eclipse. “Persons born in an eclipse often lead a chaotic life. I doubt if he can win because there is disorder all around him. Even his campaign was conducted in a disorganised manner,” he said.

There are leaders who are seeking divine intervention by throwing coins into the Upper Bari Doab Canal which criss-crosses the area.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

2
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

3
Diaspora

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son passes away

4
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

5
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

6
Punjab

PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

7
Nation

'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban meets with an accident while trying to drive his new car in his village

8
Nation

PM asks IAF to join evacuation from Ukraine, several C-17 aircraft to be deployed

9
Business

Ilker Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India

10
World

Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers, huge Russian column approaches Kyiv

Don't Miss

View All
‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
Nation

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron
Himachal

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

Top Stories

Karnataka student killed in Kharkiv

Karnataka student killed in Kharkiv

Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

PM Modi briefs President, holds meet to intensify rescue

PM Modi briefs President, holds meet to intensify rescue

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it

Cities

View All

Parents slam govt for ‘lax approach’

Parents of students stuck in Ukraine slam Indian Govt for 'lax approach'

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Miscreants open fire at Khalsa College student

Amritsar double murder: Police clueless, yet to identify suspects

Property dispute: Brother-in-law booked for woman's murder

UKRAINE CRISIS: Stranded students face ‘racial abuse’

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

MC House nod to RS seat for city

Municipal Corporation house nod to Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh

Mohali: Dubai flight to resume on March 28

Stray menace: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to rework bylaws on pets

Panchkula doctor duped of Rs 7.50L in garb of selling car on OLX

Deadline for veterinary hospital in Chandigarh — March 31, 2023

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

Ukraine: ‘No help’ for those on eastern side

Ukraine crisis: No food, water or safe passage for Indians, rue pupils

Indian students hopping trains, from one border to another in Ukraine

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Rs 5 lakh robbery at courier agency solved, 4 held in Ludhiana

Four stolen two-wheelers recovered, 4 held in Ludhiana

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer visits strongrooms for polled EVMs

Ludhiana: All 14 Assembly constituencies witnessed 4-10% less polling

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Patiala hospital study

Over 10,000 visit science fair at Punjabi University