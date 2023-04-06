Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Takht chief, agencies on toes

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 5

The security agencies are keeping a close watch on a “special gathering” called by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Hapreet Singh at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo on April 7 to discuss the role of Sikh and Punjabi journalism, Sikh media’s contribution and challenges ahead in context of the situation in Punjab.

‘Celebrate Baisakhi at Damdama Sahib’ Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has urged the Sikh community to attend ‘Baisakhi samagam’ from April 12 to April 15 at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib

The call comes days after Amritpal Singh, through video messages, had asked the Jathedar to call ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ — a congregation of the Sikh faith on Baisakhi

Waris Punjab De chief had also appealed to the Jathedar to take out ‘Khalsa vaheer’ (religious procession) from Akal Takht to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib

The Jathedar’s fresh message implied that there was a bleak possibility of acknowledging Amritpal’s appeal of holding ‘Sarbat Khalsa’ on Baisakhi

The police anticipate that “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh may surrender before the Jathedar during the event.

As a result, heavy police force has been deployed at Talwandi Sabo to maintain law and order and face any untoward situation. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18 after the police crackdown on him and his aides.

The police officers on the trail of the fugitive said it would be a big relief if Amritpal shows up as he had been reportedly taking shelter at religious places, including deras, where the police raid could lead to unpleasant consequences.

However, the officers said they were hoping that the Jatehdar would not let Amritpal use the “special gathering” to assume a bigger position or take a shelter at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib. The police officers said they were wary as such strategy was used during the days of militancy in the state.

The police were hoping that the Jathedar would not give in to Amritpal’s demand of calling a “Sarbat Khalsa” on Baisakhi at the Golden Temple.

The demand for “Sarbat Khalsa” is now central to the battle for hegemony over the Sikh issues between Akal Takht Jatehdar and “Waris Punjab De” ever since the latter arrived on the scene.

Amritpal launched a campaign on propagation of Sikhism through baptism and special marches. This has been the domain of Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Besides the police, the state and Central intelligence agencies were also on alert at Takht Damdama Sahib.