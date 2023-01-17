Ahmadiyya women wing marks 100 yrs

Tribune News Service

Qadian (Gurdaspur), Jan 16

The women’s wing of the Ahmadiyya community held its centenary celebrations by holding a function in Qadian.

The town is famous for being the headquarters of the community. It is a religious sect within Islam although it holds beliefs that are considered by many Muslims as outside the boundaries of Islam. The community members face persecution in Pakistan and have made Qadian their base.

The celebrations were led by the wing’s president Bushra Pasha and deputy president and secretary Shumali Cheema.

Pasha said the main objective of the movement was to educate women of the community so that they could become more “powerful.”

“We also want these women to impart knowledge to others, practice the teachings of Islam and to improve one’s own morals,” she said.