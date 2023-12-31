Ahmadiyyas attend Qadian convention

Gurdaspur, December 30
Notwithstanding inclement weather conditions prevailing in the area, hundreds of Ahmadiyya Muslims listened with rapt attention to speeches delivered by senior leaders on day two of their annual convention, also called ‘Jalsa Salana’, at their spiritual headquarters in Qadian here today.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim community is a religious sect and not a religion in itself as is believed by many. For the last several decades, these Muslims have been organising an annual convention where they claim "that there is enough space and enough tolerance power in the country for all religions to coexist.”
