AI-based grievance redressal system on the cards

Chandigarh, June 28
In a bid to further improve the grievance redressal in the state, Punjab Governance Reforms and Removal of Grievances Minister Aman Arora directed the department authorities to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) based system to ensure meticulous monitoring and expeditious clearance of complaints received on the Punjab Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) portal. Arora said it would reduce human intervention, save time and bring far more transparency in disposal of complaints.
Chairing a review meeting of the department here at his office, the minister asked the Principal Secretary, Governance Reforms and Public Grievances, Tejveer Singh, to ensure regular monitoring of pendency of grievances at the state and district level.
He also reviewed the employee-wise pendency of grievances and directed officials to convene a review meeting of departments with highest pendency. Tejveer Singh apprised the Cabinet Minister that work was in progress to introduce the AI-based system to monitor and get inferences from grievances.
