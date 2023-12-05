AI to monitor driving skills at 32 automated test tracks in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, December 4

The Transport Department is set to install the state-of-the-art equipment to test driving skills at its automated driving tests tracks in the state.

Equipped with motion sensors, the artificial intelligence-based technology would enable video analytics to judge driving skills

of a person.

The department is in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a private firm to install the equipment on a pilot basis at Mohali automated driving test track.

While confirming the development, Dilraj Singh, Secretary, Transport Department, said there were 32 automated driving test tracks in the state and around around 7 lakh driving licences were issued every year.

Dr Kamal Soi, member, National Road Safety Council, said the 32 automated driving test tracks had been using obsolete technology since the past eight years.

Soi said, “Against 65 per cent of national average, 99 per cent people were clearing their driving test in Punjab. Whereas, around 5,000 people die every year on the roads with over 72 per cent fatality rate in the state.”

An official said the AI-based technology would assist them in monitoring driver’s behaviour on a real-time basis, including face identification, seat belt detection and use of rear-view mirror.

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Mohali