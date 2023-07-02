Aide booked for supplying pistols

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, July 1

The Fazilka police have booked Naveen Kumar alias Arju Bishnoi, an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, for allegedly supplying pistols to three contacts in Fazilka district.

Presently lodged in Ajmer jail, Arju Bishnoi, who has been facing 10 criminal cases in Fazilka and in Rajasthan on allegation of extortion and kidnapping, is a resident of Rajanwali village.

Fazilka SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the CIA staff apprehended Khushkaran Singh, a resident of Muktsar, on June 28 along with .32 bore pistol and five live cartridges. He was booked under Section 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.

During investigation, Khushkaran confessed that Naveen Kumar alias Arju Bishnoi had given three pistols — one pistol to Khushkaran; one to Rahul Gharu, a resident of Dayal Nagri, Abohar; and Ankush, a resident of Rajanwali.

The police nabbed Rahul on June 30 and recovered a pistol from his possession. Ankush is on the run.