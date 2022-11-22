Aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar held

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 21

The police on Monday claimed to have arrested Gurcharan Singh Rinka, an alleged close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar.

Facing many criminal cases, Rinka was out on bail.

Claiming that he was arrested for threatening witnesses in criminal cases against Goldy Brar, the police alleged he was working as a conduit for Goldy and Bishnoi. He allegedly provided them inputs about the potential targets for extortion.

Some time back, the police had arrested Rinka and Ranjit Singh Dupla.

