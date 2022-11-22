Aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar held

Faridkot, November 21
The police on Monday claimed to have arrested Gurcharan Singh Rinka, an alleged close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based Goldy Brar.
Facing many criminal cases, Rinka was out on bail.
Claiming that he was arrested for threatening witnesses in criminal cases against Goldy Brar, the police alleged he was working as a conduit for Goldy and Bishnoi. He allegedly provided them inputs about the potential targets for extortion.
Some time back, the police had arrested Rinka and Ranjit Singh Dupla.
#Canada #Faridkot #goldy brar #lawrence bishnoi #punjab gangsters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically
Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...
Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday
Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'
No efforts to reach real culprits: SC
4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...
Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar
3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna