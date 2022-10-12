AIG Ashish Kapoor's police remand extended

Mohali, October 11
A local court today extended the police remand of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Ashish Kapoor by three days in a Prevention of Corruption Act case.
Kapoor’s four-day police remand ended today after which he was produced in the court in the afternoon. The Vigilance Bureau (VB) sought further remand saying that Kapoor needed to be questioned further on several aspects.
Kapoor, also a VB official, was taken to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital for a medical examination before being produced in the court.
The VB had arrested Kapoor on October 6 for allegedly committing offences under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 420 and 120-B of the IPC.
According to a spokesperson for the VB, Kapoor, while being posted as the Superintendent, Central Jail, Amritsar, in 2016, had got acquainted with Poonam Rajan from Kurukshetra, who was in judicial remand in the jail in some case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection
Panel of three names for medical university post not sent