AIG Ashish Kapoor's police remand extended

Mohali, October 11

A local court today extended the police remand of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Ashish Kapoor by three days in a Prevention of Corruption Act case.

Kapoor’s four-day police remand ended today after which he was produced in the court in the afternoon. The Vigilance Bureau (VB) sought further remand saying that Kapoor needed to be questioned further on several aspects.

Kapoor, also a VB official, was taken to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital for a medical examination before being produced in the court.

The VB had arrested Kapoor on October 6 for allegedly committing offences under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 420 and 120-B of the IPC.

According to a spokesperson for the VB, Kapoor, while being posted as the Superintendent, Central Jail, Amritsar, in 2016, had got acquainted with Poonam Rajan from Kurukshetra, who was in judicial remand in the jail in some case.

