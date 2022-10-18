AIG Ashish Kapoor sent to Patiala jail

Mohali, October 17
A Mohali court today sent Vigilance Bureau Assistant Inspector General of Police Ashish Kapoor to judicial custody after his three-day day police remand ended.
Kapoor, a PPS officer posted as Commandant, 4th IRB, Pathankot, was sent to Patiala jail. Before producing him, the court police took him to Phase-6 Civil Hospital for a medical examination. The VB had arrested Kapoor on October 6 for committing offences under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC.
