 AIG, two aides booked on corruption charges : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • AIG, two aides booked on corruption charges

AIG, two aides booked on corruption charges

AIG, two aides booked on corruption charges

Malwinder Sidhu AIG



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a case against Malwinder Singh Sidhu, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the Human Rights Cell, Punjab Police, along with driver Kuldeep Singh from the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, and Balbir Singh of Alampur village in Patiala for exploiting their positions, committing fraud, blackmailing, extortion and seeking bribe from government employees.

A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said the AIG used to initiate complaints against the government employees, only to subsequently withdraw these in exchange for illicit gains.

On October 30, the Vigilance Bureau registered a case against the accused under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and under Sections 384, 419, 420, and 120-B of the IPC in Mohali.

The VB spokesperson said Sidhu had never held a rank of AIG or IG within the VB in the past five years. This officer also misused his government vehicle and drew other expenses from the government account, he said.

In one of the incidents, Sidhu falsely identified himself as the IG in the VB to a data operator working at an office of Block Primary Education Officer, Rajpura. He obtained a photocopy of a government teacher’s service book and took photographs of the initial page using his cellphone.

The Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said Sidhu sent an application to the principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Ghanour, besides on the email ID of the school and another application through Kuldeep and received record of a schoolteacher.

He took the District Social Welfare Officer along with him to the school and asked the principal to sign the two-page proforma, which the latter refused.

In another case, Sidhu along with Balbir obtained the personal record of a Block Officer who was posted at Guruharsahai in Ferozepur. After this, they lodged a complaint against the officer concerned in the Agriculture Department for possessing a forged Scheduled Caste certificate.

To withdraw the complaint, Rs 3 lakh was demanded from the Block Officer. Of this, Rs 1.5 lakh was unlawfully accepted by Balbir and Sidhu.

#human rights #Punjab Police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sunny Deol's honest revelation on his relationship with Hema Malini's family on Koffee With Karan

2
Punjab

6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur

3
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal says ED notice illegal, sent at BJP's request; skips probe

4
Patiala

AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu

5
World Cup 2023

Dream show on loop: India crush Sri Lanka by 302 runs to enter World Cup semi-finals

6
Punjab

Punjab Police AIG, two others booked for extorting money from government employees

7
Diaspora

Indian student stabbed at US gym battles for life, family faces uncertainty and huge bills

8
Diaspora

79-year-old Sikh man who murdered his wife in London jailed for 15 years

9
Diaspora

Canada to admit 5,00,000 immigrants each year; Indians to benefit most

10
Amritsar

Neos Airline begins direct flight from Amritsar to Italy

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

Blinken, Austin to reach India next week for 2+2 dialogue

Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin to reach India next week for 2+2 dialogue

Visit indicates Hardeep Singh Nijjar issue hiccups have been...

AQI tops 450 in Delhi areas; GRAP-III kicks in

AQI tops 450 in Delhi areas; GRAP-III kicks in

Punjab farm fire surge sets alarm bells ringing | Primary Sc...

India in semis with 302-run Lanka rout

World Cup: India in semis with 302-run Lanka rout

Moitra, Opposition MPs walk out of panel meet

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Opposition MPs walk out of panel meet

‘Summons politically motivated’: Kejriwal skips ED questioning

'Summons politically motivated': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED questioning


Cities

View All

Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Two murder cases solved within 10 days, 8 nabbed

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Neos Airline begins direct flight from Amritsar to Italy

Punjab day celebrations: Debt, drugs, youth migration ailing Punjab, says Sikh scholar

Strict curbs: Voter registration for SGPC poll gets tepid response

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

Chandigarh MC admits poor upkeep of street lights in City Beautiful

GMCH nurses to strike work on November 19 over unresolved issues

Clear markets of encroachments: Mitra to officials

83 died in road mishaps in UT last year: Report

AQI tops 450 in Delhi areas; GRAP-III kicks in

AQI tops 450 in Delhi areas; GRAP-III kicks in

'Summons politically motivated': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED questioning

ED raids Delhi minister in money laundering probe

Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Phagwara Civil Hospital grappling with shortage of staff, equipment

Murder accused lands in police net

Unauthorised colony demolished in Mukerian

3-day Mela Gadri Babeyan Da ends with tributes to martyrs

Health officials seal cane juice machines

October, Saturdays, evenings most fatal, snuffed max lives

October, Saturdays, evenings most fatal, snuffed max lives

MC elections: Opposition parties await court verdict on ward delimitation

20 test positive for dengue

Army man killed at wedding, woman, 2 sons nabbed

70,250 landholders; 421 farm fires till Nov 1, AQI remains poor

New voter lists for Patiala MC elections flawed: BJP

New voter lists for Patiala MC elections flawed: BJP

MBBS student crushed to death in Dhablan village

MC team checks cleanliness in Patiala

Punjabi University granted patent for anti-diabetic agent

Sidhu questions AAP govt over excise scam