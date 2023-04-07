Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 6

Patients, who came from far off places for treatment, were at the receiving end today as AIIMS doctors closed went on a strike today.

Doctors staged a protest on the AIIMS campus alleging that policemen had beaten up their colleague and a cross FIR should be registered in this case. Irked over closing of the hospital gate, patients blocked the Bathinda-Dabwali National Highway.

According to information officials of the Canal Colony police station received information that a motorcycle was parked near the wall of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University campus on April 4 night. The police asked Amandeep Singh, a vend owner, to bring the motorcycle to the police station.

Later, some people came in a car and assaulted Amandeep. When head constable Gurlabh Singh tried to stop them, he was also beaten up in the scuffle. The police arrested the suspects involved in the brawl and registered a case against them. The suspects were identified as Dr Paramjit Singh, Vishal and Bajinder Singh.

By afternoon, AIIMS Director Dr DK Singh, staff members and the police held a meeting to resolve the issue. Later, Dr Paramjit Singh was released on bail. Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “The doctor has been released on bail. Further action will be taken after investigation.”

AIIMS Faculty Union president Tarun Goyal said, “Our staff member was talking with his associates when the police assaulted him. They were beaten up by the police.”

