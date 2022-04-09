Aiming to develop Mand area: MLA

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, April 8

“If your goal and intentions are clear and aimed at the welfare of society, no one can stop you from achieving it,” says Manjinder Singh Lalpura, AAP MLA from Khadoor Sahib.

Education infra lacking My priority is overall development of the Mand area. Education infra is lacking here and health services too have deteriorated. Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Khadoor Sahib MLA

The first-time MLA, Lalpura defeated Congress leader Ramanjit Singh Sikki with a margin of 16,491 votes in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Lalpura said he made up his mind to enter politics in 2013, but never imagined to be elected as an MLA. Lalpura said he entered politics only to serve people as a social worker.

“My top priority is overall development of the Mand area. Education infrastructure is lacking here and health services too have deteriorated. I am trying my best to restart the government-run Civil Ayurveda Hospital, Johal Dhaiwala. It was opened by the efforts of Partap Singh Kairon, former Chief Minister,” he said.

Interacting with people to get information about their problems, he observed that no one ever bothered to find solution to their woes.

“The Beas river has swallowed thousands of acres of land of farmers. There is a need to tame the river to prevent further losses to Mand farmers,” said Lalpura.

Besides better education and health facilities, recarpeting of roads and metalled approach roads to farm houses are on the top of his agenda.