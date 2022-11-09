Air Force guard dies by suicide

Abohar, November 8
A Defence Security Corps (DSC) guard posted at the Suratgarh Air Force Station in Sriganganagar reportedly ended his life by shooting himself with a rifle this morning. According to police sources, Karan Singh Yadav, a resident of Dadabari in Nagaur district, shot himself in the neck with a rifle at 8 am on Tuesday, a few minutes after his duty got over.
Suratgarh City police station in-charge Ramkumar Legha and ASI Birju Singh reached the station and inspected the spot and questioned two others on duty. It was yet to be ascertained why Yadav took the extreme step.
On the basis of a report by an Air Force havildar, Guman Singh, the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
