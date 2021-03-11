AISSF should unite to revive Akali Dal, says Akal Takht Jathedar

Amritsar, August 21
Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh today gave a call to splinter factions of the All-India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) to join hands for the propagation of Sikhism.
Addressing a Gurmat Sikhlai camp at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir, he said such camps were the origin of leaders who possessed knowledge about the Sikh history and tenets, which enabled the formation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
The Jathedar invited all the breakaway groups to come on one platform under the tutelage of Akal Takht.
Nobody’s property
The SAD is nobody’s inherited property. We all have to make efforts to revamp its structure at the earliest. The Sikh scholars should be encouraged to come forward. —Giani Harpreet Singh, Officiating jathedar, Akal takht
He pointed out that the “Rajwarashahi” families believed in nepotism and reserved the higher political positions for their near and dear ones.
“The only way to undo this practice is to revive the sanctity of the AISSF and raise its bar,” he said.
The Jathedar claimed he could not see a single person in the existing Akali leadership who could conduct a debate on the Sikh principles, culture and religion.
“We have people in the Akali Dal who solely ‘indulge in politics’ (focus on vote bank) like other parties. The only way to understand the Sikh politics is through ‘baani’ of Guru Granth Sahib. We have to fill that vacuum in the SAD,” he said.
“We all have to make efforts to revamp the SAD’s structure at the earliest. The Sikh scholars should be encouraged to come forward,” he said.
The event was attended by former and incumbent leaders of the AISSF, including Rajinder Singh Mehta, Paramjit Singh Khalsa and Major Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him