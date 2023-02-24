Ajnala incident collapse of law & order: Capt Amarinder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today expressed concern over the Ajnala incident where supporters of Sikh preacher Amritpal laid siege to the police station, which led to a scuffle and injuries to several police personnel.

Reminder of ‘dark’ days Dr Subhash Sharma, vice-president, BJP (Punjab unit), said, it was not an ordinary incident, but an open challenge to the state government and the Punjab Police

“This incident reminds us of dark days of 1980s,” said Sharma, adding that CM Bhagwant Mann, who is also the Home Minister, owes an explanation to the masses

“Still there is time to set things in order,” he said and asked the CM to give top priority to law and order

“This is not only a complete collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab, it is more serious than that,” he said in a statement, while pointing out, the incident would have serious security implications for the state and the country.

The senior BJP leader drew the Centre’s attention towards the incident warning that there was a particular pattern in such incidents, which did not bode well for the national security. “Particularly when Pakistan is there to encourage and exploit such a situation,” he said. He also raised questions over the competence of the state government in dealing with such situations.

Capt Amarinder Singh also questioned the motive behind carrying holy Guru Granth Sahib to the protest site, which, he said, was unacceptable.

The former CM appreciated the restraint exercised by the police in dealing with those who laid siege to the police station. “While the situation needs to be handled with care, at the same time, rule of law must prevail,” he added.