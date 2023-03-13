Ajnala Row: Panel submits report to Takht Jathedar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

The 16-member sub-committee formed by Akal Takht today handed over a sealed report to Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh containing the views of different sections of the ‘panth’ whether a ‘saroop’ of Guru Granth Sahib could be carried to protest or demonstration sites.

The co-ordinator of the sub-committee, Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad, handed over the sealed report to the Jathedar on Sunday. Refusing to divulge the contents of the report, he said all members had arrived at a unanimous decision. The heads of various Sikh institutions, Nihang Singh organisations sects like Dasmesh Tarna Dal, Damdami Taksal, Sikh Missionary College, Ropar, SGPC, Chief Khalsa Diwan, Sikh scholars, Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle, Ludhiana, and others gave their opinions.

As many as 12 of the 16 members submitted their opinion in writing. Many of them had gathered at a meeting held at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur on March 6.

The Jathedar said the decision on the matter would be announced after discussing the contents of the report with the ‘Panj Singh Sahiban’ (five Sikh high priests). According to sources, the five Sikh high priests could announce their decision on the matter on March 14 when they gather at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex.