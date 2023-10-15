Ajoy Sharma back as Health Secretary, 18 IAS, 2 PCS officers transferred by Punjab govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

Almost nine months after getting removed unceremoniously for refusing to spend Rs 30 crore on the publicity of Aam Aadmi Clinics, IAS officer Ajoy Sharma was brought back to the same post of Health Secretary today. The government also transferred 18 IAS and two PCS officers.

Opposed spending Rs 30 cr on publicity of aacs Sharma was removed as Health Secretary in January as he objected to spending Rs 30 crore on the publicity of Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs)

The government had by then spent just Rs 10 crore for the purpose

He was not only shunted out of Health Department but also remained without any posting for almost three months

As per the list released by the government, Vivek Pratap Singh has been posted as Principal Secretary, Technical Education & Industrial Training, Ajoy Kumar Sinha will now be holding the charge of Principal Secretary, Finance, and he has been relieved from the charge of Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development.

VK Meena will be Principal Secretary, Social Justice Empowerment and Minorities, and in addition, Principal Secretary, Printing & Stationery. Ajoy Sharma is new Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, and will hold the post of Secretary, Local Government.

Secretary, School Education, Kamal Kishor Yadav, has been given additional charge of Secretary, Higher Education and Languages.

Arun Sekhri, Daljit Singh Mangat and Manjit Singh Brar have been posted as Commissioners of Ferozepur, Patiala and Faridkot divisions, respectively.

Ritu Aggarwal has been posted as Secretary, Cooperation, and in additional Secretary, Punjab State Information Commission.

Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda has been posted as Director, Industries and Commerce, and also posted as Secretary, Investment Promotion, and CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion.

Varinder Kumar Sharma is new MD, Punjab Health Systems Corporation, and will also hold charge of Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, as well as Secretary, Punjab State Human Rights Commission.

Ghanshyam Thori has been posted as Amritsar DC, Puneet Goyal is new Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Shena Aggarwal has been posted as Director, Social Security Women and Child Development, and also Special Secretary, Social Security, Women and Child Development.

