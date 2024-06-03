Akal Takht asks parties to keep celebrations subdued

Amritsar, June 2
As the Lok Sabha polls coincide with the Operation Blue Star anniversary, the Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has directed all the political parties to avoid celebrations when the poll results would be out on June 4.
To mark the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, the Akal Takht had announced to commemorate June 1-6 ‘shaheedi saptah’ as ‘ghallughara’ (genocide). As a mark of protest against the then Central Government’s action, the male Sikh community members were directed to support black turbans and females to wear black stole from June 4 to 6.
Jathedar said that in view of the Sikh sentiments towards these days, the winning candidates of any party would be welcome to pay obeisance at gurdwaras to attain blessings but should avoid the usual celebratory pump and show with drum beats and loud speakers.
