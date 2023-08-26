Akal Takht bans HSGMC from holding meetings

Amritsar, August 25
Akal Takht has placed a ban on ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) officials from holding administrative meetings. The ban comes in the wake of a meeting of HSGMC members that took place on August 14 at a hall of Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib, which was mired in a controversy.
A video of the meeting had gone viral on social media in which members were seen manhandling and hurling abuses against each other even as HSGMC president Mahant Karamjit Singh looked on. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said a sub-committee would look into the issue.
