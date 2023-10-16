Akal Takht bans taking Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ outdoor for destination weddings

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, October 16

Akal Takht has banned carrying Sri Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ at destination weddings for ‘Anand Karaj’, the Sikh religious wedding ceremony.

The Five High Priests headed by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Monday put a blanket ban on destination weddings with Anand Karaj ceremonies at resorts and on the beaches.

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said this decision was taken by the Five High Priests after many complaints were received at the Akal Takht Secretariat that a new trend of outdoor destination weddings has emerged where the persons have been grossly violating the Sikh principles by carrying the ‘saroop’ to the seaside resorts or beach side to perform the Anand Karaj.

Though Akal Takht had already put a ban on carrying the ‘saroop’ outside the gurdwaras for Anand Karaj to a hotel, banqueting suite, club, marriage palaces generally having orchestra with dancers, pub or bar, the directive was seldom followed.

The ‘saroop’ must not be present where the alcohol, non-vegetarian food or tobacco would be served or consumed.

On yet another controversial instance of same-sex marriage of two girls solemnised at Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib in Bathinda on September 18 in the presence of their families, the Five High Priests unanimously decided to disqualify the managing committee of the gurdwara concerned forever and ordered that none of them would ever be included in the administrative job of any gurdwara in future.

Besides, the High Priests have directed to constitute a fresh body of the committee so that the gurdwara affairs could be carried on uninterrupted.

Head granthi Hardev Singh, granthi Ajaib Singh, raagi Sikandar Singh and tabla vadak Satnam Singh have been blacklisted for next five years for violating the Sikh 'rehat maryada' by being part of the controversial ‘wedding’. They will not be deputed at any gurdwara or religious programme.

