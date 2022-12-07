Akal Takht declares former Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib Giani Iqbal Singh 'tankhaiya'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 6

Dejected over the internal strife among members of Takht Patna Sahib to grab ‘positions’, Akal Takht today declared former Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib Giani Iqbal Singh ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) and awarded ‘tankhah’ to three members of the management board of Takht Patna Sahib.

As per the directions of Akal Takht, all 11 members of the board had appeared before Akal Takht in person today. Officiating Jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh, held an ‘open court’ and pronounced the decisions after deliberating with the five high priests from the podium of Akal Takht.

Declaring Giani Iqbal Singh ‘tankhaiya’ till he appears personally before the five high priests to submit apology, Giani Harpreet Singh also kept status quo on suspension of all services of another former Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib, Giani Ranjit Singh ‘Gauhar-e-Maskeen’. Both remained controversial during their stint as Jathedars of Takht Patna Sahib.

It was alleged that defying Akal Takht’s directions, both kept on engaging in affairs of Takht Patna Sahib in an apparent attempt to establish their respective supremacy in connivance with members of the management board.

In another significant move, the appointment of additional head granthi, Giani Baldev Singh, as Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib as a stopgap arrangement, too, has been put on hold, following objections that he was not proficient in recitation of ‘panj baani’ (prayers).

Meanwhile, keeping in view the ensuing ‘parkash purb’ of Guru Gobind Singh, the existing board members were allowed to continue till January 15, 2023, till the elections of new board would be held.

The three board members — Mahinderpal Singh and Raja Singh, who claimed to be the president and secretary of the board, respectively and Inderjit Singh who flip-flopped over appointment of Giani Ranjit Singh as Jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib — were awarded ‘tankhah’.

They were directed to clean footwear of devotees, wash dishes and premises of Takht Patna Sahib for five days, one hour daily. After this, they were ordered to offer ‘karah parshad’ of Rs 501 each while performing ardas of atonement.

#akal takht #Sikhs #takht sri patna sahib