Akal Takht flays Punjab govt's drive against weapon culture

Amritsar, November 27

The Akal Takht has snubbed the state government for registering a case against those, who ‘glorify’ gun culture on the social media.

Acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said such a practice would end up creating panic among people.

He recommended that the primary step of keeping a check on display of weapons was to ban films and web series, which glorify weapons and violence the most. “By booking a minor kid means that the state government intends to spread terror, which cannot be justified,” he said.

In the backdrop, the issue gained momentum when questions were raised over brandishing of swords and guns by several Sikhs at the Golden Temple complex during the ‘Khalsa Vaheer’, a religious procession to cover entire Punjab in the next few months, starting from the Akal Takht in Amritsar.

After passing through various parts of Punjab it was to reach Sri Anandpur Sahib on December 20.

Meanwhile, the state government has banned public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture, including on the social media. On November 26, the CM gave a three-day grace period to allow people remove such ‘objectionable’ posts from their social media handles or face action.

Two days ago, the Amritsar police had booked a 10-year-old boy as his photo with a gun and a bandolier on his shoulder was posted on the social media. At the time the photo was uploaded, he was just four-and-a-half-year-old in 2015. Later on, realising that a minor cannot be booked, the FIR was nullified.

