Akal Takht granthi’s son dies in road mishap

Amritsar, June 8
Akal Takht granthi Malkiat Singh’s son Harcharanpreet Singh, his father-in-law and another person died in a road accident in Jharkhand.
Office-bearers of Chief Khalsa Diwan, SGPC and other religious organisations expressed their grief.
