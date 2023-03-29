Akal Takht Jathedar playing into hands of Badals-controlled SGPC, says Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 28

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today alleged that Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh was playing into the hands of the “Badals-controlled Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).”

The reaction came a day after the Jathedar had given a 24-hour ultimatum to the Punjab Government for releasing the detainees in the case related to Amritpal Singh, the pro-Khalistan activist on the run. He had also sought the government to annul the cases registered against them under the National Security Act (NSA).

CM Mann in his Tweet said, “The history shows that the Badals have abused the position of Jathedars for their personal benefits… It would have been nice in case you issued the ultimatum (to the government) for acting on the cases relating to sacrilege or disappearance of the ‘swaroops’ of Guru Granth Sahib and not for provoking the happy and contented public.”

Responding to the CM’s Tweet, the jathedar of the Akal Takht said, “Mr Chief Minister, we will discuss politics later. Let us now save Punjab and reunite innocent youth with their waiting mothers and get their blessings.”

“Just as you represent the state, I represent the sentiments of the entire Sikh community. You should not be misused by fellow politicians for their self-interest by keeping Punjab hot like a tandoor to cook their rotis,” the Jathedar added.

A senior Aam Admi Party (AAP) functionary said, “The SGPC is being asked to use the name of Sikh prisoners as an emotional card in a last-ditch effort to revive its fallen fortunes in state politics. On Saturday, the Jathedar had asked fugitive Amritpal to surrender.”

SGPC members, during the session on the budget, passed a resolution slamming the government for its action against Sikh youths. It was announced that the arrested youths would be extended free-of-cost legal assistance. It sought the restoration of social media accounts of Sikhs that were withheld after the crackdown on Amritpal and his supporters. The SGPC also demanded that the government should take a strict action against those spreading hatred against Sikhs on social media.

With Akal Takht issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government ending at 3 pm today, officials at the Akal Takht secretariat stated that as per the directions of Jathedar Giani Harpret Singh, the Sikh ‘sangat’ will hold public protests in villages, cities and abroad to expose the high-handedness of the government being meted out to the community.