Akal Takht Jathedar refuses Centre’s Z security cover, says it would hinder his duty as Jathedar

Chandigarh, June 3
Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has refused the Z category security cover for him by the Union government.
Showing gratitude towards the Centre government for showing concern, he said that keeping in view his work profile as a ‘Jathedar’ of Akal Takht, the Z-grade security would be a sheer hindrance.
ਕੇਂਦਰ ਦੀ Z ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਭਾਵਨਾਵਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ, ਫੈਸਲਾ ਵਾਪਸ ਲਿਆ ਜਾਏ: ਗਿਆਨੀ ਹਰਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ, ਜਥੇਦਾਰ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਅਕਾਲ ਤਖ਼ਤ ਸਾਹਿਬ— Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) (@SGPCAmritsar) June 3, 2022
“First of all, I have yet not received any official communication in this regard. I only got to know through media. I am also not aware of what ‘input’ the Centre has observed and offered me Z security. I am thankful to the Centre for sparing a thought for the well-being of Akal Takht Jathedar, but I urge the government to take back the decision, if it was so. The reason is that as Jathedar, my duty is to attend religious congregations and propagate Sikhism in various parts of the country, in rural belts and overseas. I also have to mingle up with the ‘Sangat’ closely on many occasions and many a time, the Sangat organise my accommodation, sometimes at their residences too. It would not be possible for me to carry along the Z-security as it would hinder my duty as Jathedar. It would prevent me from meeting the Sangat,” he said.
A controversy had erupted on May 28 when Bhagwant Mann-led state government had curtailed the security of 424 persons, including withdrawing half of the security of Jathedar. Infuriated over it, the Jathedar had then returned the remaining three cops too. Hours after, his security was restored, but he refused to accept it saying ‘We do not need security, especially of government. Khalsa Panth and our Sikh youths are enough to guard me’.
Since then, the SGPC had taken the responsibility of Jathedar’s security and deputed its task force.
