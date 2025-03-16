The five-member Akal Takht panel formed to elect new leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) issued an appeal on Sunday morning, calling Punjabis to assemble at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, on March 18 to become members of the SAD.

Manpreet Ayali, speaking for the panel, which also includes Gurpartap Wadala, Santa Umaidpuri, Satwant Kaur and Iqbal Jhunda, said the membership drive would begin on Tuesday.

"I appeal to the Sikhs, Punjabis and all supporters of the Panth to reach the Golden Temple, where the membership will begin at 11 am after ‘ardaas’," said Ayali.

The SAD, in confrontation with the Akal Takht on the issue, had already started its membership drive on January 20.

In an earlier statement, SAD spokesperson Daljit Cheema had said if a “parallel” membership drive was conducted in the name of his party, it could invite legal implications.

He had said that the SAD was a registered party, with its constitution, formation, accounts and records endorsed by the Election Commission. “As per the party constitution, no-one can admit members under the name and banner of the SAD. It would be held unauthorised,” he had said.

The party, whose drive will be followed by an organisational poll, also on March 18, has claimed that over 32 lakh people have taken SAD membership.