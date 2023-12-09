Akal Takht panel to meet today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 8

A meeting of the panel formed by Akal Takht under the leadership of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami will hold its meeting here tomorrow.

The panel comprising Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka, SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha and Rajoana’s sister Kamaldeep Kaur and veteran journalist Barjinder Singh Hamdard were directed to take up the matter of death row prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana’s long pending mercy petition and release of other ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh political prisoners) with the Central Government.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the panel would hold its first meeting at the SGPC headquarters to decide the next course of action.

