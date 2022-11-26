Akal Takht pronounces 'tankhah' to former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

Akal Takht has pronounced ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) to former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the five Sikh high priests held here on Saturday.

Langah was excommunicated by Akal Takht on October 5, 2017, after a video showing him in an objectionable position with a woman went viral.

The Sikh high priests also excommunicated Thaminder Singh, who got Guru Granth Sahib printed from China and in the due course some verses were changed. Though he did not appear in person, his three associates — Gurdarshan Singh, Rajwant Singh and Bhajnik Singh —appeared in person and admitted to the mistake.

Rajwant Singh will serve in the Joda Ghar, wash dishes and listen to Gurbani Kirtan for 11 days besides offering 125 dollars after Ardas. Both Gurdarshan Singh and Bhajnik Singh will serve in the Joda Ghar and listen to the Gurbani Kirtan of the Gurdwara near their houses in US for a week. They will have to offer 125 US dollar in the Gurdwara’s golak.

Other decisions were to constitute an international level Sikh Educational Board and a Sikh bank, on the lines of Islamic Bank. They flayed the AAP-led state government for registering a case against Sikh child for posing with a ‘rifle’ and accused the central government for weakening the SGPC.

Harpreet Singh, Jathedar of Akal Takht and Raghbir Singh, Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib were among those present in the meeting.