Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, March 27
Akal Takht has served a 24-hour ultimatum on the Punjab Government to release the supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh, who have been held during the past 10 days. The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering in which members of over 50 Sikh organisations, including those of the HSGPC, took part.
The Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on pro-Khalistan activist’s supporters after Ajnala violence in which members of the Anandpur Khalsa Fauj, led by Amritpal, stormed the police station and assaulted police officials.
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh gave two-minute time to each representative of Sikh organisations who were present during the meeting. A number of people wearing Sikh robes gathered around the building of the Akal Takht.
Major Singh Sodhi, chief, Tarna Dal, suggested that only Akal Takht-ratified Sikh organisations should be allowed. This move will uphold the sanctity of Akal Takht among the masses and the government, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been on the run si...
Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh
The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering at Amritsa...
Amritpal's associate Varinder Singh Fauji arrested, sent to Dibrugarh
The police have invoked the NSA against him
Congress MPs wear black clothes to Parliament to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
Opposition members attend a meeting called by Rajya Sabha Le...
Enhanced compensation to be paid after survey to assess crop loss by rain, winds, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Says the amount of compensation has been enhanced by 25 per ...