Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, March 27

Akal Takht has served a 24-hour ultimatum on the Punjab Government to release the supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh, who have been held during the past 10 days. The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering in which members of over 50 Sikh organisations, including those of the HSGPC, took part.

The Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on pro-Khalistan activist’s supporters after Ajnala violence in which members of the Anandpur Khalsa Fauj, led by Amritpal, stormed the police station and assaulted police officials.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh gave two-minute time to each representative of Sikh organisations who were present during the meeting. A number of people wearing Sikh robes gathered around the building of the Akal Takht.

Major Singh Sodhi, chief, Tarna Dal, suggested that only Akal Takht-ratified Sikh organisations should be allowed. This move will uphold the sanctity of Akal Takht among the masses and the government, he said.