Akal Takht, SGPC slam HSGMC for taking over Kurukshetra's Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi by force

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 20

Akal Takht and the SGPC have taken cognisance of the ruckus created by ad hoc members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) allegedly under the patronage of the Haryana Police for allegedly taking over the management of a gurdwara in Haryana.

Action flayed The police action against devotees and gurdwara management is reprehensible. SAD will continue to strive to bring back all Haryana gurdwaras back in SGPC fold. Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD Chief

While warning the Haryana Government for its undue interference in Sikh affairs, the SGPC has constituted a five-member panel which will visit Kurukshetra to gauge the situation. The ad hoc HSGMC members had, yesterday, broken the locks of Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi and Sikh Mission office that was under the control of the SGPC.

It was also observed by Akal Takht and the SGPC that violating the Sikh principles, the policemen never bothered to take off their shoes and leather belts before entering the gurdwara.

The SGPC had called its executive body meeting today to discuss the matter and decide on the next course of action. It was chaired by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. It was decided to take legal opinion against Haryana Government’s notification to form an HSGMC ad hoc panel, besides seeking the intervention of the Home Affairs Department of the GOI regarding the government’s direct interference in the Sikh Gurdwaras Act 1925.

