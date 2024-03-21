Akal Takht stresses cleanliness, safety at Hola Mohalla events in Sri Anandpur Sahib

Amritsar, March 20
Sparing a thought for the safety of the Hola Mohalla revellers, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has advised Sikh youth who wish to celebrate the festival at Sri Anandpur Sahib to desist from performing stunts on motorcycles, tractors and cars.
The festival, the symbol of ‘Khalsai spirit’, is being celebrated from March 21 to March 26.
Urging them to come to the holy city in a spirit of devotion, the Granthis of the gurdwaras of villages and towns have also been directed to make public announcements in this regard, urging the youngsters to visit Sri Anandpur Sahib only after educating themselves to celebrate with fervour, but be at their best behaviour and respect the other devotees.
Referring to the accidents that were caused by hooliganism and stunts by some youth during previous Hola Mohalla celebrations, he said that such incidents bring a bad name to the community. Last year, a Canadian Sikh youth was murdered when he allegedly tried to prevent some youth from performing stunts on their vehicles.
The Jathedar also emphasised that the environment must be protected, sanitation maintained and plastic plates be avoided.
Along with this comprehensive advice, instructions have been passed to make adequate medical aid arrangements.
