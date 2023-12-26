Akal Takht tells SGPC to take legal recourse

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 25

Taking cognisance of the mysterious disappearance and alleged murder of Akal Takht’s former acting Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke in the early 1990s, Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh today directed the SGPC to take legal recourse in scrutinising it and getting a case registered under charges of murder against culprits.

After over 30 years of Kaunke’s mysterious disappearance, a probe report conducted by the then Additional Director General of Police (Security), BP Tiwari, was brought in public domain recently with the efforts of the Punjab State Human Rights Organisation (PHRO).

The report submitted to the then state government in 1999 had raised question mark over the police claims that Kaunke had escaped from its custody and recommendation was made to register an FIR against the then police official from Jagraon for wrongful confinement and falsification of records. Besides, it said a further probe was required into the incident as the role of several police officials came under scanner.

A copy of this report was also sent to the Takht to initiate action on the issue by PHRO activist Sarbjit Singh Verka. The PHRO, which sought Takht’s intervention, had anticipated that Kaunke was murdered in police custody and later the records twisted to cover up the misdeeds of the police.

Giani Raghbir Singh said that the SGPC had been told to have legal opinion on the report and seek action against the guilty police officials.

