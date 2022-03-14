Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Chandigarh, March 14
Punjab’s Shiromani Akali Dal’s candidate Winnerjit from Sangrur lost elections, but he remained a 'winner'.
Many social media users pointed out to the irony in the name of SAD candidate 'Winnerjit'. Winnerjit Singh Goldy lost the election to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate Narinder Kaur Bharaj with a huge margin.
He stood fourth and became a topic of discussion on Twitter.
A Twitter user wrote, “Punjabis love English names! Who keeps a name Winnerjit??”
Punjabis love English names! Who keeps a name Winnerjit?? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/VpoGOZz93o— Varsha (@varshadighe) March 11, 2022
One user called it the “dichotomy of human existence,” while another user wrote “Winner and Jeet, still Lost.”
A Twitter user wrote, “So basically Winnerjit lost to Winner-Jeet. Hmmmm."
Dichotomy of human existence. pic.twitter.com/K9UCwMMTxx— Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) March 13, 2022
Winner and Jeet, still Lost 😭😭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KNTBb26vke— Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) March 10, 2022
So basically Winnerjit lost to Winner-Jeet. Hmmmm😶 pic.twitter.com/v0lKlADhFt— NitiGrittysha (@MehtaNitisha) March 13, 2022
Winnerjit got 10,488 votes from Sangrur and stood at third place. Narinder Kaur Bharaj, who won from the seat, got 74,851 votes and secured 51.67 per cent of the votes.
Aam Aadmi party made a landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls, winning 92 out of 117 seats, Congress won 18 seats. Winnerjit's party won just three seats in Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP
Says AAP is not new, knows how to run governments
‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretc...
Bhagwant Mann invites all Punjabis to oath-taking ceremony on March 16
The ceremony will take place in Khatkar Kalan