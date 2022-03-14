Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 14

Punjab’s Shiromani Akali Dal’s candidate Winnerjit from Sangrur lost elections, but he remained a 'winner'.

Many social media users pointed out to the irony in the name of SAD candidate 'Winnerjit'. Winnerjit Singh Goldy lost the election to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidate Narinder Kaur Bharaj with a huge margin.

He stood fourth and became a topic of discussion on Twitter.

A Twitter user wrote, “Punjabis love English names! Who keeps a name Winnerjit??”

Punjabis love English names! Who keeps a name Winnerjit?? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/VpoGOZz93o — Varsha (@varshadighe) March 11, 2022

One user called it the “dichotomy of human existence,” while another user wrote “Winner and Jeet, still Lost.”

A Twitter user wrote, “So basically Winnerjit lost to Winner-Jeet. Hmmmm."

Dichotomy of human existence. pic.twitter.com/K9UCwMMTxx — Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) March 13, 2022

Winner and Jeet, still Lost 😭😭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KNTBb26vke — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) March 10, 2022

So basically Winnerjit lost to Winner-Jeet. Hmmmm😶 pic.twitter.com/v0lKlADhFt — NitiGrittysha (@MehtaNitisha) March 13, 2022

Winnerjit got 10,488 votes from Sangrur and stood at third place. Narinder Kaur Bharaj, who won from the seat, got 74,851 votes and secured 51.67 per cent of the votes.

Aam Aadmi party made a landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls, winning 92 out of 117 seats, Congress won 18 seats. Winnerjit's party won just three seats in Punjab.