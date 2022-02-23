Akali Dal, BJP 'exploring' post-poll alliance option in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, February 22

Even as punters are favouring the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to form the next government in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has warmed up to former ally BJP for a possible poll alliance to form a coalition government.

Leaders of both the SAD and BJP, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said there was a strong likelihood for a coalition government between SAD, BSP, the BJP and Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress, but for that to happen, one of the parties, likely the Akali Dal, has to take 40 seats at least. This comes in the backdrop of media reports of “understanding” between the BJP-PLC and the Akalis for swinging votes in some key constituencies. Some Congress leaders, including Sunil Jakhar and Raja Warring, have openly talked about it.

SAD senior vice-president Harcharan Bains said the Akali Dal was open to a coalition government for the betterment of the state and to provide political stability. “Our only problem with the BJP was over the farm laws, which have been withdrawn. We have natural alliance with some parties due to Akali Dal being a representative of the Sikh-Hindu unity.”

A senior BJP leader also hinted at the likely post-poll alliance, saying it was important to keep the divisive forces at bay. When reminded that BJP leaders and workers had been opposing alliance with the Akalis on the argument that the party would never stand on its own in the state, the senior leader said the Opposition was for a pre-poll alliance not a post-poll alliance.

During the campaign, P?M Narendra Modi had attacked the SAD for backstabbing the BJP and not giving the post of Deputy CM to the BJP in various governments. Modi had however been keeping communication channel open with the Akalis by speaking over the phone with SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on latter’s birthday or other occasions. The Akali Dal had desisted from criticising the BJP in any way during the campaign or response to Modi’s criticism.

What broke the ice

Sources said meetings between top BJP leaders and Sikh religious figures broke the ice between the two former allies. The Radha Soami Satsang Beas is also a bridge between the two. BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, visited it recently.

In the past, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, too, had met the dera chief. The dera head’s family is related to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Besides, Several senior BJP leaders, including Madan Mohan Mittal and Anil Joshi, are now in the Akali Dal fold.

#sad bjp #shiromani akali dal