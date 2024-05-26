Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap for ‘anti-party’ activities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

After cold-shouldering senior leaders like Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president today expelled his brother-in-law Adesh Partap Singh Kairon from the primary membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities.

A party spokesperson said a decision to this effect was taken by the party’s secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundur in consultation with senior leaders, following a complaint from the SAD candidate from Khadoor Sahib constituency Virsa Singh Valtoha.

Kairon is married to Parneet Kaur, sister of Sukhbir Singh Badal, Adesh is the son of former CM Partap Singh Kairon, who had opposed the carving out of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana from Punjab.

Kairon has not been seen much in the activities of the party for a long time now. Valtoha said the party president has — by expelling Adesh Partap Kairon — given a strong message that no one was above the party.

Kairon, a four-time MLA from Patti, was allegedly not supporting Valotha in Khadoor Sahib constituency.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa