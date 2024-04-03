Akali Dal files plaint with EC against Iqbal Singh Lalpura

Chandigarh, April 2
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today filed a complaint against Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, for openly and illegally participating in political activities of the BJP while holding a constitutional post and urged the EC to take strict action against him.
In a written complaint filed with the EC, advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler, spokesperson and president, legal wing of SAD, said the Union Government had set up the National Commission for Minorities under the National Commission of Minorities Act, 1992. This commission has been set up to safeguard and protect the interest of monitories as provided in the Constitution and laws enacted by the Parliament and MLAs.
He said Lalpura was appointed under a statute that he would work towards the betterment of minorities without involving himself in the political activities of a particular party. He said last week he was present at the head office of the BJP when the Congress MP Preneet Kaur joined the BJP. Kler said this was a violation of the provision of the Constitution and model code of conduct.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued
7.2 magnitude quake shakes Taiwan, damages buildings
‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh
In jail since Oct, first AAP leader to be released in excise...