Akali Dal leader Owais joins AAP

Chandigarh, December 9

In a big blow to the Shiromani Akali Dal, a senior Akali leader from Malerkotla, Mohammad Owais, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann officially inducted Owais into the AAP and welcomed him, saying his joining will strengthen the party in Malerkotla and Sangrur. CM Mann said that impressed by the “pro-people and pro-Punjab decisions of our government”, people from every community and corner of Punjab are joining AAP. A businessman, Owais also runs Al Kauser Football Academy, which has produced many state level and professional football players. He contested for the Malerkotla Assembly seat in 2017 on an Akali Dal ticket.

